Fintechs shift to direct merchant integration, move away from Juspay

Fintech companies are moving away from third-party routers and payment orchestration platforms as they focus on direct integration with their merchant base.

Following PhonePe’s decision to end its partnership with payment orchestration platform Juspay, other companies, including Razorpay and Cashfree Payments, are considering similar moves.

This development comes nearly a year after Juspay Technologies received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator platform. With Juspay now positioned as a direct competitor in the payment aggregator space, fintech firms are moving towards direct integrations to maintain control over their merchant relationships.

Direct integration enables fintech companies to manage their customer base, ensure compliance, and provide tailored payment solutions while minimising downtime for merchants.

“We plan to transition away from integrations via third-party routers and orchestrators. By offering direct integration, we can accelerate the delivery of features and provide superior support and merchant experience,” a Cashfree Payments spokesperson told Business Standard.

Razorpay also confirmed the move, stating it would pause all integrations with third-party routing platforms. "We will offer payment gateway services through our own, direct integrations. This ensures our latest innovations reach customers swiftly, enhancing their operations and experiences seamlessly,” a Razorpay spokesperson said.

Role of orchestration platforms

Payment orchestration platforms are designed to improve transaction success rates by evaluating available payment methods and gateways, factoring in speed and reliability. These platforms can reroute transactions through alternative gateways during downtimes, helping merchants avoid failed sales.

Juspay, however, clarified its role through a blog, stating, “Juspay Orchestrator is not a payments intermediary. We are a technology service provider (TSP) to merchants, similar to how they use cloud and infrastructure SaaS (software as a service) platforms. Merchants independently partner with Juspay Orchestrator and payment aggregators (PAs). Therefore, the claim about payment gateways ‘ending partnerships’ with Juspay is factually incorrect.”

The blog further explained that merchants have the independence to choose technology services, much like they decide between programming languages or cloud service providers. “Interoperability and open systems have been the bedrock of innovation. The same principles should be applied to orchestration and payment aggregators,” it added.

Juspay also acknowledged that payment aggregators such as Razorpay and Cashfree are building their own third-party routers, Razorpay Optimizer and Cashfree FloWise, respectively. “We welcome this development and encourage them to uphold the principles of interoperability in the interest of merchants,” Juspay stated.