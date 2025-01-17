Finance Ministry dept to meet business correspondents, banks next week

The Finance Ministry’s Department of Financial Services has called a meeting of the monitoring committee on the functioning of business correspondents (BC) on January 21.

Sources said the agenda includes payment of fixed commission to BCs in rural centres by banks and waiver of penalties. The setting of an infrastructure and equity fund for corporate BCs is to be explored with the option of tapping the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s Financial Inclusion Fund, and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Payments Infrastructure Development Fund for the same.

The meeting is to be attended by representatives of the Business Correspondent Resource Council (BCRC), Business Correspondent Federation of India, the Indian Banks’ Association and the top brass of state-run and private banks.

ALSO READ: Business correspondents meet Irdai, seek consent to sell insurance products The meeting will revisit the issues highlighted by the working group set up under the chairmanship of C S Setty which submitted its report in December 2022 (Setty was then managing director of State Bank of India and is now its chairman). His committee’s terms of reference were as follows: Bouquet of services to be offered by BCs to increase their income stream; a commission sharing arrangement between corporate BCs and their agents; graded commission services in rural, semi-urban and urban and metro areas; categorisation and gradation of BCs for services based on their expertise and qualification; and the liquidity crisis faced by them.

BCs have of late been raising the issue of the channel’s viability with the Finance Ministry, warning that it is becoming unviable. In November, BCRC raised these concerns during a meeting with the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. Commission rates set more than a decade ago have not been adjusted for inflation or rising operational costs, decreasing the channel’s profitability. This stagnation has affected bank mitras, agents who provide banking services in rural and unbanked areas, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions, leading to high attrition and loss of livelihood. The growing emphasis on financial inclusion has deepened the interaction between BCs and the broader financial system, highlighting the need for better governance standards, higher investments, and sustainable business models. Many field agents are leaving the BC channel, lured by better opportunities with e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Flipkart and Blinkit.