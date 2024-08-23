FM tells officers to effectively implement GST, keep positive attitude

The goods and services tax (GST) should be implemented effectively and officers should keep their attitude towards taxpayers positive, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said here on Friday. Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed GST Bhawan at Hiran Magri in Udaipur, Sitharaman said, "GST offices are being made convenient since 2019... This will help taxpayers to easily get their problems resolved."



Calling for a "positive atmosphere" between the officer and taxpayers, the FM said, "Officers should keep their attitude positive towards the taxpayer so that there is no need to take harsh steps."



"In the GST Council, too, officers and ministers are solving problems immediately," she said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The problems of taxpayers should be resolved immediately so that doubts do not turn into problems, she said.

"GST officers should have such a mindset that they are ready to help the taxpayers, which will boost business," he said.

The finance minister also pointed out that the cement, tyres, and fertilisers industry as well as the mineral sector in the (Udaipur) region make a big contribution to the GST.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sanjay Agarwal, Udaipur MP Manna Lal Rawat, Rajya Sabha member Chunni Lal Grasiya also spoke at the event.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman visited Nathdwara in Rajsamand district and offered prayers at Shrinathji temple.