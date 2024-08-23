IBBI's self-regulatory guidelines for CoC may not be effective: Experts

The recently announced guidelines by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) for the committee of creditors (CoC) are a step in the right direction, but Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) experts feel that they will not be effective unless a monitoring mechanism is in place.

“There are no obligations for the CoC in these guidelines. They have not been issued under any law and are self-regulatory in nature. When the idea was conceptualised for the first time, IBBI was at least trying to get the Reserve Bank of India on board,” a senior IBC expert said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Earlier this month, the insolvency regulator introduced guidelines for the CoC that steer the insolvency resolution process to stem the value erosion that occurs due to delays and bring more transparency to the process. The self-regulating guidelines require the CoC to maintain integrity, confidentiality, and objectivity during the decision-making process and disclose any conflict of interest.

In February 2024, the Delhi High Court in the Kunwer Sachdev versus IDBI Bank matter noted that the value of the corporate debtor, initially estimated at Rs 300 crore, was reduced to the point where the respondents received only Rs 10 crore from the company's sale. The High Court had directed the IBBI to draft a code of conduct or guidelines to enhance the effectiveness of the CoC while maintaining the integrity of their commercial wisdom and the legislative intent of the IBC.



“Stakeholder concerns have seemingly not been obviated by the issued guidelines. Thus, further safeguards through joint action by financial sector regulators such as the RBI and SEBI may be explored,” said Yogendra Aldak, Partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys.

IBC law practitioners said that while these guidelines are a step towards promoting transparency and fairness, their effectiveness remains uncertain due to the reliance on self-regulation. “Without a robust external monitoring mechanism, there is a risk that these guidelines may not be uniformly applied, and powerful creditors might still dominate the process,” said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal and Associates.

However, experts agree that these guidelines were necessary due to several high-profile cases where the CoC's decisions were criticised for disproportionately favouring financial creditors at the expense of operational creditors and other stakeholders.



“Although the introduction of these guidelines is a positive step, especially in the absence of any prior framework, their effectiveness may be limited without amendments to the Code or the imposition of sanctions for non-compliance. Without such enforcement, these guidelines may remain merely advisory,” said Piyush Agrawal, Partner, AQUILAW.

While the IBC allows the committee of creditors to act in their commercial wisdom, there have been instances where the adjudicating authority has not agreed with their decisions.

The IBBI in the past has raised issues concerning the conduct of the CoC in the corporate insolvency resolution process. A discussion paper issued by the IBBI in August 2021, which served as a precursor to the current guidelines, highlighted various such examples.



For instance, in the matter of Andhra Bank versus Sterling Biotech Ltd. and others, absconding and Section 29A (wilful defaulters) ineligible promoters attempted to take over the company in the guise of a one-time settlement with the approval of 90.32 per cent vote share of the CoC. The NCLT observed, “This also raises doubt about the functionality of the CoC. Such an act of the CoC can never be treated as an act of commercial wisdom.”

As an example of delays on the part of the CoC, the IBBI had also cited the example of Jindal Saxena Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. versus Mayfair Capital Private Limited, where the CoC did not approve the appointment of the interim resolution professional as resolution professional since two of the four financial creditors, having aggregate voting rights of 77.97 per cent, required internal approvals from their competent authorities.



The adjudicating authority had remarked, “We deprecate this practice… The wastage of time causes delay and allows depletion of value which is sought to be contained.”

The self-regulating guidelines require the CoC to maintain integrity, confidentiality, and objectivity during the decision-making process and disclose any conflict of interest.

The CoC guidelines stated that to ensure their professional competence, the CoC must keep themselves updated with the provisions of the Code, rules, and regulations.

“The IBBI guidelines could have mandated more rigorous disclosures and required the CoC to justify their decisions more clearly, potentially minimising the perception of bias and leading to a faster, more effective resolution,” Chandwani said.



The 32nd report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance had recommended the same, stating that “there is an urgent need to have a professional code of conduct for the CoC, which will define and circumscribe their decisions, as these have larger implications for the efficacy of the Code.”

“The CoC often, due to lack of coordination among themselves or consensus, delays the decision to be taken… If the guidelines issued are adopted and followed in true spirit, at least the time spent in finalising decisions will speed up to some extent and many disputes can be resolved,” said Daizy Chawla, Managing Partner, S&A Law Offices.



