Forex reserves rise for sixth straight week, up $1.56 bn to $677.83 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th
For the week ended April 11, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, rose by $892 million to $574.98 billion, the data released on Friday showed
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
India's forex reserves increased by $1.567 billion to $677.835 billion for the week ended April 11, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

This is the sixth consecutive week of a rise in the kitty. The overall reserves jumped by $10.872 billion to $676.268 billion in the previous reporting week ended April 4.

The forex reserves touched an all-time high of $704.885 billion in September 2024.

For the week ended April 11, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, rose by $892 million to $574.98 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves surged by $638 million to $79.997 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $6 million at $18.356 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up $43 million at $4.502 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

