Home / Finance / News / Funding in Indian fintech down 40% in 2022, says IIFL Fintech report

Funding in Indian fintech down 40% in 2022, says IIFL Fintech report

The country has over 9,500 fintech companies operating in the country

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Funding in Indian fintech down 40% in 2022, says IIFL Fintech report

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian fintech sector has grown rapidly in recent years, with total funding touching $39 billion in 2022.
However, funding declined by 40 per cent in 2022, due to a number of factors.

These include the global economic slowdown and the war in Ukraine, said an IIFL Fintech Report.
In FY22, the sector saw 476 fintech deals and secured funding worth $6 billion. This was in the backdrop of a funding winter in the start-up world.  

With over 9,500 fintech companies operating in the county, India is ranked third after the US (31,950) and UK (12,787) in terms of the number of fintech firms, according to data from the IIFL Fintech report published on Tuesday. 
The Indian fintech market is anticipated to surpass $1 trillion in assets under management (AUM) by 2030.

The report estimates that the AUM for digital payments ($106 billion), digital lending ($515 billion), wealthtech ($237 billion), insuretech ($88 billion), and neo-banking ($215 billion) will contribute to this growth.  
Fintech sub-domains such as payments, lending, investment tech, insurance tech and neo-banking saw the highest amount of funding during the same period.

Companies such as Paytm, Cred, PhonePe, Pine Labs and Razorpay claimed the top spots in terms of funding in the fintech sector. 

Also Read

Brokerage industry undergoing big transformation: IIFL Securities chairman

IIFL Finance not looking to convert into bank at this point: MD Nirmal Jain

Stocks to Watch: Infy, HCL Tech, Sah Polymers, Concor, IIFL Wealth, RailTel

Mkts may outperform after clarity on Adani issue: IIFL Securities chairman

Kauvery Hospitals gets $70 mn investment from PE fund managed by IIFL AMC

Microfinance loan portfolio up 22% to Rs 3.48 trillion in FY23, shows data

India will be among fastest growing economies in 2023: RBI Governor

IMGC to focus on strengthening partnerships with finance institutions: CEO

Disinflation process is likely to be slow and protracted, says RBI Governor

RBI opens sub-office at Kohima, to increase presence in north east

Topics :Fintech sectorIIFL

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story