Home / Finance / News / IMGC to focus on strengthening partnerships with finance institutions: CEO

IMGC to focus on strengthening partnerships with finance institutions: CEO

India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation (IMGC) would focus on strengthening partnerships with banks and financial institutions, a top official said on Tuesday

Press Trust of India Chennai
IMGC to focus on strengthening partnerships with finance institutions: CEO

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation (IMGC) would focus on strengthening partnerships with banks and financial institutions, a top official said on Tuesday.

The company is backed by marquee investors -- Enact MI, Sagen (Brookfield Group), National Housing Bank, IFC (World Bank Group), And Asian Development Bank.

The mortgage guarantee company, since its inception in 2012 has breached Rs 20,000 crore in home loan guarantees to over one lakh customers across 400 locations.

In FY2022-23, IMGC doubled its market share in South India accounting 30 per cent of all originations in the region. The company guaranteed Rs 2,300 crore in home loans for over 18,000 families.

"IMGC's expansion plans revolve around enhancing its participation in the housing ecosystem to enable first-time homeownership and provide ongoing support to existing homeowners," IMGC CEO Mahesh Misra said.

"Strengthening partnerships with banks and financial institutions is a key focus for IMGC, ensuring that more Indians have access to affordable home loans and promote inclusive homeownership," he said.

IMGCs expansion plans include entering new markets and increasing its guarantee portfolio to Rs 30,000 crore by FY2024, he added.

Also Read

LIC Housing Finance, HDFC: Trading strategies for housing finance companies

Tata Capital to LIC Housing finance: Companies to raise funds from markets

Asian Paints slips 3% after Q3FY23 result misses street estimates

ADB, Maldives sign $41mn financing package to support SMEs, tourism

LIC Housing Finance raises lending rates by 35 bps, cites market conditions

Disinflation process is likely to be slow and protracted, says RBI Governor

RBI opens sub-office at Kohima, to increase presence in north east

RBI likely to tighten norms for unsecured lending portfolios of banks

India set for $168 bn behemoth as HDFC merger to be completed by 20 July

FLDG norms may dampen biz volume in segments with higher 5% limit: CRISIL

Topics :finance sectorAsian Development BankNational Housing Bank

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story