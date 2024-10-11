Funds raised by NBFCs through domestic bonds top Rs 3.2 trn in H1 FY25

Funds raised by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including those owned by the state and refinance institutions, from the domestic debt capital market topped Rs 3.2 trillion April to September this financial year (H1 FY25).

More than Rs 74,507 crore was raised in September alone, making it the highest amount in FY25 and second highest in the calendar year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to Primedatabase, in H1 FY25, funds raised by NBFCs from debt capital markets totaled Rs 3.23 trillion, up 3.11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the same period last year. In 2024 (up to September), this number adds up to Rs 5.09 trillion, up almost 4 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, funds raised by private sector NBFCs in H1 FY25 totaled Rs 1.91 trillion, which is almost similar to the amount raised during the same period last year. However, in FY24, erstwhile HDFC Limited raised substantial funds of Rs 44, 427 crore before it merged with HDFC Bank on July 1. Excluding the impact of HDFC Limited, funds raised by private sector NBFCs in Q2 FY25 is up 59 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.04 trillion from Rs 65,684 crore, according to data.



