Average ticket size of transactions on UPI dips to Rs 1,478 in H1CY24

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transaction volumes registered a sharp 52 per cent surge in the first six months of 2024 (H1CY24), as against the same period last year. And the value of transactions grew 40 per cent, from Rs 83.16 trillion in H1CY23 to Rs 116.63 trillion in H1CY24.

“When comparing H1 2024 to the same period in 2023, UPI transaction volume saw a substantial increase of 52 per cent, rising from 51.9 billion to 78.97 billion,” according to a report from Worldline India.

However, the average ticket size of transactions on UP dipped to Rs 1,478 in H1CY24 as compared to Rs 1,603 during the same time last year (H1CY23) as the adoption of the real-time payments service gains further ground.