Govt bond yields likely to stay elevated in Q4 despite recent softening

In the next quarter, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond could edge higher, potentially moving closer to 7 per cent, once fresh supply begins in April, dealers said.

“In terms of net borrowing, nothing materially changes, the demand-supply dynamics remain the same as before. So while sentiment is marginally positive, it does not alter the overall market outlook. Yields are likely to remain elevated. In the near term, the 10-year benchmark is seen in the 6.60 per cent–6.75 per cent range, and technically it looks highly unlikely to sustain below 6.65 per cent,” said a dealer at a private bank.