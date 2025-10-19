Home / Finance / News / Govt extends deadline for filing GSTR-3B return by 5 days till Oct 25

Govt extends deadline for filing GSTR-3B return by 5 days till Oct 25

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), in a notification, said the GSTR-3B filers for September and the July-September quarter can pay taxes by October 25

Audit
The extension was on expected lines, with October 20 being the Diwali festival.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 11:20 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government on Sunday extended the due date for filing the monthly GSTR-3B tax payment form by 5 days till October 25.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), in a notification, said the GSTR-3B filers for September and the July-September quarter can pay taxes by October 25.

"@cbic_india extends the GSTR-3B filing deadline," the CBIC said in a post on X.

GSTR-3B is a monthly and quarterly summary return that registered taxpayers file in a staggered manner between the 20th, 22nd and 24th of every month for different categories of taxpayers.

The extension was on expected lines, with October 20 being the Diwali festival.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Emirates NBD to invest $3 bn in RBL Bank for up to 60% controlling stake

Listing of PSU financial subsidiaries to unlock value: DFS Secretary

Premium

Corporate fundraising through bonds totals Rs 5.47 trillion in H1FY26

I-T department begins action on firms failing to report high-value deals

RBI initiatives helping cross-border trade, payments: Governor Malhotra

Topics :GST returns filing formGST return filingGST returns

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story