I-T department begins action on firms failing to report high-value deals

The Income Tax Department has started issuing notices and levying penalties on these non-compliant entities, directing field officers to complete the process by end-November

The Income Tax Department has begun crackdown on entities failing to file high-value transactions (Representational image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:21 AM IST
The Income Tax Department has started a nationwide drive to identify and penalise reporting entities that failed to file Statements of Financial Transactions (SFT) and Significant Financial Transactions (SRA) for financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25, The Economic Times reported. These reports capture details of high-value transactions required under the law.
 
Officials said the Directorate of Systems had flagged many such entities that either failed to file reports or submitted incomplete information. The list was circulated to field formations by September 30.
 
The department has begun issuing notices and imposing penalties on these non-compliant entities, instructing field officers to complete the process by the end of November.
 
“The department has recommended hefty penalty applicable under the law, and the process has to be completed by the end of November,” a senior official was quoted as saying.
 
Transactions that went unreported include cash deposits, vehicle purchases in the names of minor children, gold purchases, and luxury hotel stays with bills exceeding ₹50,000. The SFT serves as a reporting mechanism requiring specified entities to furnish details of high-value transactions, including both cash and digital payments, as well as interest and dividend incomes.
 
CBDT uses AI tools to enhance tax compliance
 
The
 
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Ravi Agrawal clarified that the department’s access to digital records is strictly limited to search and seizure cases where taxpayers decline to share data voluntarily.
 
New ITR portal feature
 
The department has also introduced a new functionality on its e-filing portal that enables taxpayers to view the exact date and time when an Assessing Officer (AO) or Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) accesses their submissions. This measure will enhance transparency, minimise disputes, and strengthen confidence in the faceless assessment system.
 
Due date for ITR filing extended
 
In May, the department extended the due date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26, covering income earned in financial year 2024-25, for individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and entities not subject to audit. The deadline was moved from July 31 to September 15. The extension followed “structural and content revisions” in ITR forms notified in late April and early May.

Topics :Income Tax filingIncome tax collectionfinanceCBDTfinancial transactionsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

