I-T department begins action on firms failing to report high-value deals

The Income Tax Department has started a nationwide drive to identify and penalise reporting entities that failed to file Statements of Financial Transactions (SFT) and Significant Financial Transactions (SRA) for financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25, The Economic Times reported. These reports capture details of high-value transactions required under the law.

Officials said the Directorate of Systems had flagged many such entities that either failed to file reports or submitted incomplete information. The list was circulated to field formations by September 30.

The department has begun issuing notices and imposing penalties on these non-compliant entities, instructing field officers to complete the process by the end of November.

"The department has recommended hefty penalty applicable under the law, and the process has to be completed by the end of November," a senior official was quoted as saying. Transactions that went unreported include cash deposits, vehicle purchases in the names of minor children, gold purchases, and luxury hotel stays with bills exceeding ₹50,000. The SFT serves as a reporting mechanism requiring specified entities to furnish details of high-value transactions, including both cash and digital payments, as well as interest and dividend incomes.