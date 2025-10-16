RBI's digital payment collaboration to promote cross-border trade: Guv

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is advancing cross-border collaboration in digital payments through multiple initiatives, including linking India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with other countries’ fast payment systems, enabling merchant payments abroad via UPI QR codes, and supporting partner nations in deploying UPI-like sovereign payment platforms, said Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India.

He said these efforts would promote cross-border trade and payments while encouraging efficiency, improving customer experience, and reducing costs.

RBI linking UPI with fast payment systems globally

Malhotra was speaking at the High-Level Dialogue on Forging Economic Resilience through Digital Public Platforms in Washington, D.C.

Malhotra was speaking at the High-Level Dialogue on Forging Economic Resilience through Digital Public Platforms in Washington, D.C.

When it comes to linking UPI with other fast payment systems, the India–Singapore (UPI–PayNow) linkage is already live, the governor said, adding that work is underway with several other countries, both bilaterally and multilaterally. Cross-border merchant payments are already live in a few countries, with efforts ongoing to enable such payments in additional markets, he noted. "India is an excellent example of how digital public platforms (DPPs) can impart tangible economic benefits and materially improve the lives of our citizens," said Malhotra, adding that India's DPPs form a well-structured, multi-layered system of interconnected digital building blocks, including digital identity through Aadhaar, instant payments via UPI, and secure data sharing through the Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA).

Building digital public platforms as public goods “For us, the guiding principle has been to build such platforms in the public sector as a public good with suitable guardrails and without a profit motive. Public and private sector entities can then leverage these platforms to quickly develop applications across credit, health, social protection, agriculture, and several other domains,” Malhotra said. He also highlighted initiatives taken by India to build DPPs. Aadhaar, DBT, and UPI lead India’s digital transformation Aadhaar, the unique identity platform, now has over 1.3 billion users. Using this platform, more than 566 million bank accounts have been opened—316 million of these belong to women.

It has enabled direct benefit transfers (DBT), bypassing cash-based subsidies and crediting funds directly into bank accounts. Over USD 500 billion has been transferred directly to beneficiaries, significantly reducing fraud and leakage. Currently, about 85 per cent of digital payment transactions in India are carried out through UPI. Nearly 20 billion transactions are made via UPI every month, representing a value equivalent to over USD 280 billion. Fast payment systems vital for financial inclusion Separately, Malhotra said central banks serve as the ultimate guardians of economic resilience and, in many countries, are also responsible for enhancing financial inclusion and regulating critical payment and settlement infrastructure that forms the backbone of modern economies.