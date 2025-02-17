Increase in deposit insurance under consideration: DFS secy Nagaraju

A proposal to consider an increase in deposit insurance is under consideration and the finance ministry will notify the issue once the government takes a decision, said M Nagaraju, secretary, financial services, Ministry of Finance on Monday.

However, no timeline has been specified on when the government would approve the proposal.

“On the point about increase in deposit insurance, that is under consideration of the government, as and when the government approves, we will notify,” Nagaruju said during a press conference.

The issue of increase in deposit insurance came to the fore after the crisis in New India Cooperative Bank unfolded last week. On February 13, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prohibited the bank from issuing new loans and suspended deposit withdrawals for six months and superseded the board and appointed an administrator.

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) has started the process for claim settlement. Depositors have to submit their claim by March 30 and the claims will be paid by May 14. At present, the depositors are insured upto Rs 5 lakh. The amount was increased from Rs 1 lakh with effect from April 1, 2020, in the aftermath of Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank crisis.

In FY24, the DICGC settled claims worth Rs 1,432 crore, all of which were for cooperative banks, according to RBI data.

There are 1,997 insured banks registered with the DICGC as on March 31, 2024 of which 140 are commercial banks and 1,857 cooperative banks.