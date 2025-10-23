Govt securities mkt expands over 2-fold between 2019 and 2024: RBI report

The Government Securities (G-Sec) market expanded from ₹769 trillion in 2019 to ₹1,812 trillion in 2024 while volume increased from 1.37 million in 2019 to 1.76 million in 2024, according to the Payment Systems Report by the Reserve Bank of India. The report added that during H12025, 985,000 transactions with a total value of ₹994 crore were processed,

Forex Clearing transactions rose from 1.66 million transactions worth '466 trillion in 2020 to 2.63 million amounting to ₹885 trillion in 2024. In H12025, 1.82 million transactions totalling ₹682 trillion were recorded.

The Rupee Derivatives market grew from 7,213 transactions worth Rs. 5.4 trillion in 2019 to 1.35 lakh transactions valued at Rs. 83 trillion in 2024. In H1 2025, transaction volume was 73,225 with a value of Rs. 58 trillion.