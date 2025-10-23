Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 08:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Biocon Biologics gets Health Canada approval for Yesintek, Yesintek I.V.

Biocon Biologics gets Health Canada approval for Yesintek, Yesintek I.V.

The approval of Yesintek and Yesintek I.V., biosimilars to Stelara, strengthens Biocon Biologics' presence in North America and expands its immunology portfolio

Biocon Biologics

The biosimilars are indicated for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults and paediatric patients (6–17 years), active psoriatic arthritis in adults, and moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in adults.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Biocon Biologics (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon, has received Health Canada approval for Yesintek (ustekinumab injection) and Yesintek I.V. (ustekinumab for injection, solution for intravenous infusion), a biosimilar to Stelara and Stelara I.V. The Notice of Compliance was granted on October 17, 2025, allowing for commercial availability in Canada from mid-October.
 
Yesintek approved for multiple autoimmune indications
 
The biosimilars are indicated for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults and paediatric patients (6–17 years), active psoriatic arthritis in adults, and moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in adults. Health Canada’s approval is based on data demonstrating no clinically meaningful differences in efficacy, safety or immunogenicity compared with Stelara.
 
 
Yesintek will be available as a subcutaneous injection in 45 mg/0.5 ml (prefilled syringe and vial) and 90 mg/ml (prefilled syringe), while Yesintek I.V. will be supplied as an intravenous solution, 130 mg/26 ml (5 mg/ml). The therapy will be offered through the My Biocon Biologics patient support programme, which provides access support for prescribed patients. 

Also Read

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon gets Health Canada nod for biosimilars Yesintek, Yesintek IV

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw meets CM Siddaramaiah, deputy CM on Diwali

pharma shares

Here's why Biocon shares were trading higher on the bourses on October 20

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon Biologics expands Civica tie-up to launch pvt-label insulin in US

Priyank Kharge, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flags Bengaluru road woes; minister responds

 
Approval strengthens Biocon Biologics’ North American presence
 
Shreehas Tambe, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics, said: “Building on our successful US launch, this approval strengthens our presence in North America and enhances our immunology portfolio with a more affordable treatment option for Canadian patients living with chronic autoimmune conditions.”
 
Ramy Ayad, Head of Canada at Biocon Biologics, said: “We are bringing Yesintek to Canadian patients, providing a trusted, value-driven ustekinumab biosimilar. Biocon Biologics is committed to advancing biosimilar adoption in Canada to improve outcomes for patients and deliver meaningful savings to the healthcare ecosystem.”
 
Company expands global biosimilars pipeline
 
Biocon Biologics has previously commercialised 10 biosimilars and maintains a pipeline of 20 biosimilar assets across areas including diabetology, oncology, immunology, ophthalmology and bone health. The company has commercial operations in over 120 countries and is active in both emerging and advanced markets.

More From This Section

BigBasket (Photo: Justdial)

BigBasket logs strong festive sales as electronics category surges 500%

CSR projects for ‘One Tata': Group firms collaborate with Tata Trusts

Tata Trusts moves proposal to reappoint Mehli Mistry as lifetime trustee

Glenmark Pharma, AbbVie, ISB-2001, licensing deal, oncology, multiple myeloma, cancer, royalties, EBITDA growth, milestone payments

Glenmark Pharma to launch Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP in US

TVS

TVS unveils Norton superbike sketch; JLR's McGovern joins design team

Fernando Fernandez

US govt shutdown has not affected consumer sentiment, says Unilever CEO

Topics : Biocon Pharma industry Pharma Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon