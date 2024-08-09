HDFC Bank top executives highest paid bankers in FY24, ICICI brass next

The top executives of HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, were the highest earning bankers in FY24, according to data compiled by Business Standard from annual reports of banks.

Sashidhar Jagdishan, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of HDFC Bank, drew a remuneration of Rs 10.77 crore in FY24, according to the lender’s annual report. Kaizad Bharucha, deputy MD at HDFC Bank, drew a remuneration of Rs 11.12 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The bank follows a total compensation approach, which includes cash variable pay and equity-based incentives that are longer term in nature. At a total compensation level, the MD of the organisation receives a larger proportion of long term incentives (like ESOPs) than any whole-time director on the board. This makes the MD’s total compensation higher than that of other board members,” a spokesperson for HDFC Bank told Business Standard.