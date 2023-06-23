India and UK regulators close to resolving clearing house impasse

The United Kingdom government has said that Indian clearing houses overseen by the nation’s central bank meet its regulatory requirements, a move that may help resolve the ongoing impasse over allowing overseas regulators oversight over local counterparties.

The move now paves the way for British banks like Barclays Plc and Standard Chartered Plc, with a significant presence in India, to continue trading in the South Asian nation using the Clearing Corp. of India platform.

“The legal framework of India, as implemented by the Reserve Bank of India, provides for an effective equivalent system for the recognition of central counterparties authorized under other regimes of other countries,” according to the UK Treasury documents. This change is a prerequisite for Bank of England to recognize overseas counterparties.