India's foreign exchange reserves drop by $2.69 billion to $717 billion

India's forex reserves dropped by $2.691 billion to $717.056 billion during the week ended October 30, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous week, the forex kitty had reduced by $1.269 billion to $719.748 billion.

The reserves had touched an all-time high of $785.706 billion during the week ended September 4, driven by a heavy flow of currency as part of a special concessional swap for deposits from the diaspora through which banks raised a record $133 billion, but have been on a decline ever since.

Experts attribute this decline to the deployment of the FCNR(B) resources and also to currency defence put up by RBI through dollar sales.