Home / Finance / News / India's forex reserves up $1.65 bn to $586.4 bn, shows RBI data

India's forex reserves up $1.65 bn to $586.4 bn, shows RBI data

But the country's foreign exchange reserves were lower by $ 17.28 billion compared to a level a year ago

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
India's forex reserves up $1.65 bn to $586.4 bn, shows RBI data

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s foreign currency reserves rose by $ 1.65 billion to $586.41 billion in the week ended April 14, 2023. The rise in reserves in the reporting week was on account of a $ 2.2 billion accretion to currency reserves that took them to $516.6 billion, shows Reserve Bank of India data.
Gold reserves, meanwhile, were valued at $46.17 billion, down by $0.52 billion in the reporting week, RBI data showed. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $ 38 million to $18.41 billion. The reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) grew by just $12 million to $5.19 billion in the April 14 week.

But the country’s foreign exchange reserves were lower by $ 17.28 billion compared to a level a year ago.
RBI purchased $ 254 million worth of dollars on a net basis in February 2023. However, cumulatively sold dollars worth $ 26.26 billion from the end of March 2022.

The outstanding net forward purchase of hard currency stood at $ 20.47 billion as of end-February 2023, down from $ 21.72 billion at end of January 2023. The outstanding net forward purchases were $ 65.79 billion at the end of March 2022.

Topics :Forex Forex reservesForeign exchange reservesIndia

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

India's forex reserves touch $524.5 bn, lowest level since July 2020

RBI's forex reserves rise for fifth straight week to $564.07 billion

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Flows into NRI bank deposits in India top $6 bn mark in April 2022-Feb 2023

Flows into NRI bank deposits in India top $6 bn mark in April 2022-Feb 2023

India's GDP to grow at 6.2% in FY24, RBI to cut rate in Q1: Morgan Stanley

Error likely in IMF's India GDP forecast for FY24, says RBI paper

SBI General FY23 net profit jumps 40% to Rs 184 cr, premium up by 17.6%

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story