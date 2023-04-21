Home / Economy / News / RBI paper sees positive surprises, says IMF may err on India growth outlook

RBI paper sees positive surprises, says IMF may err on India growth outlook

Some recent moderation in credit growth; delinquencies reducing except in credit cards, study loans

Manojit Saha Mumbai
RBI paper sees positive surprises, says IMF may err on India growth outlook

Apr 21 2023
Days after the International Monetary Fund cut India’s GDP growth forecast for the current financial year to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent projected earlier, a paper authored by Reserve Bank of India staffers said the multi-lateral body may ‘encounter forecast error’ as there could be positive surprises on the growth front.
The state of the economy report for April, authored by RBI deputy governor in charge of monetary policy, Michael Debabrata Patra, and others, said, “Although too early to tell, most recent data arrivals suggest that the multilateral institutions – the IMF, in particular – might encounter forecast errors, with actual outcomes surprising them positively.”
