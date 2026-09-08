India's reform express will move forward at an even faster pace: PM Modi

India’s strong economic performance in the first quarter of 2026-27, amid geopolitical and trade tensions, and supply chain pressures gave the world a “new sense of confidence”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while inaugurating the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai on Tuesday.

He also emphasised the importance of taking the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) global, while emphasising the importance of cybersecurity and expansion of financial technology (fintech) innovation into new product categories such as credit, insurance and pension.

Modi said the growing global confidence in India was also reflected in Japan’s Credit Rating Agency upgrading the country’s sovereign rating to “A-” from “BBB+”, calling it a testament to India’s growth momentum, macroeconomic stability and the structural reforms undertaken over the past several years.

“India’s reform express will move forward at an even faster pace,” the prime minister said. India’s GDP growth at 7.8 per cent in Q1FY27 beat expectations by most forecasters, making it one of the fastest growing major economies, with China expanding 4.3 per cent and Indonesia growing 5.3 per cent in the June quarter. India’s economy had grown 6.9 per cent in the year-ago period. “…the quarter from April to June has been particularly challenging. And even in such circumstances, when India grows at 7.8 per cent, it gives the world a new sense of confidence,” Modi said. He also highlighted the success story of the homegrown digital payments platform, UPI, in the decade since its launch. Quoting French President Emanuel Macron, Modi said that UPI is not just a technology story, but a civilisational story.

PM Modi, however, cautioned that India should not stop at UPI’s domestic success. With UPI now live in 11 countries, the next step should be to link it with the payment rails of other countries, he said. India has already linked UPI with Singapore’s payment system, facilitating cross-border transactions almost as easily as domestic payments, he said. Modi said that similar linkages should be pursued with countries with a large concentration of Indians, significant trade activities or those seeking partnership with India. This could also help to cut the cost of remittances, the PM said. Indians, one of the largest remittance senders globally, lose some of that money to transaction costs, he noted.

Launched on August 25, 2016, UPI has transformed India’s digital payments landscape and emerged as the backbone of the country’s digital payments ecosystem. Over the past 10 years, UPI’s annual transaction volume has surged from 17.8 million transactions in FY17 to over 241.62 billion in FY26, an almost 13,000-fold increase, while transaction value has risen from ~7,000 crore to approximately ~314 trillion, more than 4,000 times higher. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had acknowledged UPI as the world’s largest real-time payment system by transaction volume, underscoring India’s leadership in building scalable and inclusive digital public infrastructure. Modi used UPI’s success to make a broader point about India’s role in global financial infrastructure. For years, India adopted payment standards and rules created elsewhere, because it did not have an alternative of its own.

The success of UPI, however, should not mean that India’s fintech story remains centred on payments, Modi said. The next phase should see a greater share of fintech activity in credit, insurance, savings, investments and pensions, particularly for sections of society that remain underserved by traditional financial models. He also highlighted that agentic artificial intelligence (AI), tokenisation, etc., are opening new possibilities in finance, and asked fintechs to set four priorities for themselves: to make cybersecurity in India world-class; to develop its own ethical data-protection standards; to build a stronger fintech regulator-industry-innovation ecosystem; and to establish a Fintech Consumer Protection Index for companies to be transparently rated on consumer protection.