Home / Finance / News / Indian rupee falls, caught between dollar rally and likely RBI intervention

Indian rupee falls, caught between dollar rally and likely RBI intervention

The rupee was at 82.9250 to the dollar by 11:02 a.m. IST, down from 82.8450 on Friday

Reuters MUMBAI
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee dropped on Monday on the back of a broadly higher U.S. dollar, but likely intervention by the central bank mitigated losses.

The rupee was at 82.9250 to the dollar by 11:02 a.m. IST, down from 82.8450 on Friday.

The currency hit a low of 83.0725 before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely sold dollars through public sector banks, according to traders.

The dollar index, meanwhile, rose to 102.98, while Asian currencies declined up to 0.8 per cent on the back of higher U.S. yields.

"Ongoing RBI efforts to counter USD pressure are shaping the INR's performance," Amit Pabari, managing director at FX advisory firm CR Forex, said.

The RBI's effort to make sure that the rupee does not depreciate was "in contrast" to the weakness on the Chinese yuan and the Japanese yen, Pabri added.

The offshore Chinese yuan was down to 7.28, its lowest in more than a month. The yen declined to 145.22, the lowest since November 2022.

The uptick in U.S. yields on supply worries weighed on demand for Asian currencies. The 10-year U.S yield is up 16 basis points over the last two sessions.

The move came despite a small downtick in the University of Michigan survey's measure of long-run inflation expectations.

USD/INR forward premiums dropped, tracking declines in the local unit. The 1-year implied yield was down 4 basis points to 1.58 per cent.

Also Read

Rupee may struggle on uptick in US yields before Federal Reserve decision

Importers must hedge near-term exposures on dollar rally risk, say analysts

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Rupee to climb after dollar's fall on weaker than expected US jobs data

Rupee to extend decline as US hiring data points to more Fed rate hikes

Rupee depreciates 25 paise to 83.07 against US dollar in early trade

Bank of Maharashtra cuts home, car loan rates by upto 20 basis points

Weekend Bites: A week of pauses, pivots, profits, and big interviews

Total assets of IFSC banking units surge over 30% to $38.28 billion

Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, BoM hike lending rates by up to 10 bps

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaIndian rupeeRupee-dollar swap

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's response

Adani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buried

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Chatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Chhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report

Next Story