Home / Finance / News / Indian Rupee gains for third session; Opens 16 paise stronger at 85.61/$

Indian Rupee gains for third session; Opens 16 paise stronger at 85.61/$

The domestic currency strengthened 16 paise to end at 85.61 against the greenback after closing at 85.77 on Tuesday

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency
Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency(Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 9:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee extended its gaining streak to a third day on Wednesday, opening stronger as continued weakness in the dollar index supported the currency.
 
The domestic currency strengthened 16 paise to end at 85.61 against the greenback after closing at 85.77 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data. In the last three sessions, the currency has depreciated by ₹1.08, capping the monthly fall to 0.13 per cent in April.  
 
The Rupee, along with its emerging markets peers have regained momentum from a weak dollar index. The measure of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies — was down 0.39 per cent at 99.8, as of 9:05 AM IST, its lowest level since April 2022.  Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump launched a probe into potential tariffs on critical minerals, while also urging China to begin talks to ease the escalating trade tensions.

Also Read

Rupee breaches 86 per dollar level on US President Trump's tariff relief

Indian Rupee extend gains to close at 85.77/$; Ends 28 paise higher

Indian Rupee opens at 85.87/$; Gains 17 paise on hopes of tariff relief

Rupee logs biggest single-day gain in over 2 years on falling crude prices

Indian Rupee logs best session since March 2023 as dollar weakness deepens

 
This sharp upward movement in Rupee was primarily driven by favourable domestic economic data releases, particularly the inflation data, according to Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex Advisors. 
 
India’s retail inflation further eased to 3.34 per cent in March from a seven-month low of 3.61 per cent in February, the lowest year-on-year reading since August 2019. 
 
Meanwhile, India’s trade deficit widened to $21.54 billion, primarily due to a significant increase in imports. "This is also positive for the rupee in the medium term as India imported cheap oil, which will help the inflation rate to stay below the RBI's target range," Pabari said.  
 
Exporters are expected to wait for appropriate levels to do further hedging while importers can keep converting their payables in cash while waiting for 85/85.25 levels to hedge, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. 
 
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep a tab on the Rupee to ensure the gains are not too big that it hurt the exporters, Bhansali said. 
 
Crude oil prices edged lower amid a sour demand outlook driven by trade war concerns. Brent crude oil was down 0.28 per cent to $64.49 per barrel, while WTI crude was down 0.28 per cent at 61.16 per barrel as of 9:20 AM IST. 
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Ajay Narayan Jha steps down from Finance Commission with 6 months to go

Premium

Festive lending slowed in Q3 amid strict norms, tight liquidity: Report

Premium

ED leads finance ministry pack, but conviction rates offer cold comfort

RBI's liquidity infusion plan pushes govt bonds to over 3-year highs

India moves to deepen junk debt market by allowing bad loan securitisation

Topics :Indian rupeeRupeeRupee vs dollarDollarUS Dollarcurrency marketTrump tariffs

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story