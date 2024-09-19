Jana SFB ups short term deposit rate, aims to compete with liquid MF

Jana Small Finance Bank on Thursday announced a new deposit scheme offering 6.75 per cent for tenures ranging from seven to 180 days. The rate is applicable for the minimum deposit amount of Rs 10 lakh for retail deposits up to Rs 3 crore; and above Rs 3 crore to Rs 200 crore for bulk deposits.

The new scheme offers features like T+0 (same day) redemption, availability of partial withdrawal feature and instant overdraft facility, the bank said in a statement, adding there are no pre-maturity redemption charges.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The product is designed to provide flexibility, which also offer better returns. There is no cost for early redemption or partial withdrawal. And we will pay the customer on the same day. In case of liquid mutual fund, the settlement is T+1. If the customer does not want partial withdrawal, we will give an overdraft,” Ajay Kanwal, MD & CEO, Jana SFB told Business Standard in a telephonic conversation.