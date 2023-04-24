JM Financial Home Loans, Indostar Capital Finance to explore merger

“The discussions are currently at a preliminary stage and non-binding in nature and any transaction concerning JM Financial and Indostar will be subject to satisfactory due diligence, negotiation of commercial terms, execution of definitive agreements and receipt of all relevant regulatory and other approvals,” a statement from JM Financial said.

JM Financial Home Loans and Indostar Capital Finance on Monday said that the companies are engaged in preliminary discussions to explore potential merger and listing of the retail mortgage portfolio of JM Financial and the home finance business of Indostar Home Finance including other mortgage-backed business of Indostar.