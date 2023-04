Credit Suisse Group AG reported 61.2 billion francs ($69 billion) of outflows in the first quarter and took a large writedown at its wealth management unit, underscoring the challenge for UBS Group AG in retaining key clients and assets after the emergency takeover of its biggest rival.

By Marion Halftermeyer







The figures give a fuller picture of the drama that ended Credit Suisse’s 167-year run as one of the most storied European banks and a sense of the work ahead for UBS. Ironically, in what may be its final quarter as a standalone company, Credit Suisse had a record 12.4 billion-franc profit, but only because of a gain tied to the controversial regulatory decision to wipe out many of its bondholders in the deal. Without that, it would have posted another loss. The Swiss bank lost more than 200 billion francs of customer deposits over a six-month period, culminating in several frantic days in March before the government-orchestrated sale. First-quarter results on Monday showed that its key units continued to lose money and shed clients, and the firm borrowed far more from a central bank liquidity backstop than previously known.



At the end of the first quarter, Credit Suisse’s borrowings from the Swiss National Bank totaled 108 billion francs, after it had repaid 60 billion francs of borrowings, to support its liquidity levels. It repaid another 10 billion francs in April, after the quarter closed. The quarterly profit was boosted by the write down to zero of 15 billion francs of additional tier 1 capital notes as part of UBS’s acquisition of Credit Suisse. That move proved hugely contentious, with many investors exploring legal options even after the Swiss government maintained the move was within its rights under the securities’ contract. Without the adjustment, Credit Suisse posted a loss of 1.3 billion francs.

A decline in investment-banking fees that’s worse than peers is disappointing — especially the 63% slide in advisory revenue — as it’s an area UBS seeks to leverage from the transaction. What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:



The central bank support wasn’t enough to stave off a rescue deal as Credit Suisse saw its customer deposits plunge by more than half in six months, with another 67 billion drop in the first quarter. The bank said deposits accounted for the majority of its asset outflows in its wealth management and Swiss bank units in the quarter. — Alison Williams, BI banking analyst