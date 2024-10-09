Lenders not allowed to levy foreclosure charges on MSEs, says RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said that banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) cannot levy foreclosure charges or pre-payment penalties on floating rate term loans sanctioned to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs).

A draft circular is also expected to be issued for public consultation.

Earlier, these regulated entities were not permitted to charge pre-payment penalties on floating rate term loans given to individual borrowers, except in case of business purposes.

“The Reserve Bank has taken several measures over the years to safeguard consumers’ interest. As part of these measures, Banks and NBFCs are not permitted to levy foreclosure charges/pre-payment penalties on any floating rate term loan sanctioned to individual borrowers for purposes, other than business,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the review of the monetary policy on Wednesday.