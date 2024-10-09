Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Lenders not allowed to levy foreclosure charges on MSEs, says RBI

Lenders not allowed to levy foreclosure charges on MSEs, says RBI

Analysts said that the implementation of the norms will negatively impact the income of these lenders while increasing pre-payment of loans and balance transfers

Just how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at “a maximum of two”. And to ensure the smaller NBFCs get a fa
Representative Picture
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 8:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said that banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) cannot levy foreclosure charges or pre-payment penalties on floating rate term loans sanctioned to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs).

A draft circular is also expected to be issued for public consultation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Earlier, these regulated entities were not permitted to charge pre-payment penalties on floating rate term loans given to individual borrowers, except in case of business purposes.

“The Reserve Bank has taken several measures over the years to safeguard consumers’ interest. As part of these measures, Banks and NBFCs are not permitted to levy foreclosure charges/pre-payment penalties on any floating rate term loan sanctioned to individual borrowers for purposes, other than business,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the review of the monetary policy on Wednesday.

“It is now proposed to broaden the scope of these guidelines to include loans to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs). A draft circular in this regard shall be issued for public consultation,” Das added.

Analysts said that the implementation of the norms will negatively impact the income of these lenders while increasing pre-payment of loans and balance transfers.

More From This Section

RBI MPC changes stance to neutral; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Short-term inflation risk remains in focus, says Shaktikanta Das

Growth at any cost approach of some NBFCs poses risks: RBI Governor

As RBI takes a 'neutral' stance, what do its monetary policy stances mean?

RBI policy: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, shifts stance to neutral


According to Anil Gupta, senior vice-president, co group head - Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA, “MSEs typically take unsecured business loans, which are normally on a fixed rate, as well as loan against property, which is on floating rate. While positive for customers, the RBI's move will have a negative impact on the profitability of lenders, and could also potentially increase the loan prepayments and balance transfer.”

Speaking on similar lines, Karan Gupta, director, India Ratings and Research, said, “…balance transfers could increase in the absence of these charges, creating volatility in business fundamentals for entities with a high share of such loans.”
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Consumer confidence improves in Sept on better economic conditions: RBI

Market Close Highlights, Oct 9: Sensex sheds 167pts, Nifty nears 25k; RBI MPC holds rates at 6.5%

RBI misses chance to up housing demand by keeping repo rate steady: Credai

RBI enhances limits for UPI123 Pay, UPI Lite to encourage wider adoption

RBI MPC highlights: Inflation expected to remain elevated during September, October, says Das

Topics :RBINBFCMSMEs

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story