Home / Finance / News / DFS secretary expects general insurers to post record profit like PSBs

DFS secretary expects general insurers to post record profit like PSBs

Bima Vahak, Bima Vistar, Bima Sugam will be game changer, says Irdai chairman

BS Reporter Mumbai
Public sector banks reported a net profit of over Rs 1 trillion in FY23. (Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Following the record profits achieved by public-sector banks (PSBs) in the financial year 2022-23, the finance ministry now expects state-run general insurance companies to also post record profits in upcoming years.

During the foundation day celebrations of the state-run insurer New India Assurance Co Ltd, Vivek Joshi, secretary of the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance, shared his outlook. "General insurance penetration in the country is only at 1 per cent, indicating substantial growth potential for the general insurance industry. As we become the third largest economy in the world in the next five to six years, the demand for insurance will continue to grow," he noted.

Joshi expressed confidence that, similar to public sector banks that made a record profit in the last financial year, public sector general insurance companies, including New India Assurance, will see record profits in the future. Public sector banks reported a net profit of over Rs 1 trillion in FY23.

He further outlined the government's goal of increasing the penetration and density of insurance in India, leading to the industry's growth. "The insurance sector in this country has sufficient potential for multi-fold growth. The government is very supportive of the amendments and changes being proposed by the regulator," Joshi commented.

Drawing a comparison to the Jan Dhan Yojna scheme, where 500 million bank accounts have been opened over the past nine years, Joshi predicted significant transformations in the insurance sector, urging companies to prepare for potential challenges that these changes may introduce.

Debasish Panda, the chairman of the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI), highlighted at the event the importance of affordable insurance products and services for all societal segments. He revealed that the framework for Bima Vahak, Bima Vistar, and Bima Sugam would soon be implemented, and these will be a game-changer in the insurance sector.

Bima Vahak is a plan to expand insurance coverage in remote areas. Bima Vistar represents comprehensive bundled policies covering life, health, property, and accident insurance. Bima Sugam is proposed as a one-stop solution for all insurance-related services.

Also Read

Sponsor banks need to proactively handhold RRBs for tech adoption: DFS

SBI received Rs 8,800 crore from DFS in FY18 without asking for it: CAG

Private banks more aggressive in writing off bad loans than public banks

Achieve targets under financial inclusion schemes for FY24 at earliest: DFS

Govt panel may draft list of small public sector banks for privatisation

Limit exposure to pharma and healthcare funds to 5% of equity portfolio

FM pitches for regulatory impact assessments to enhance accountability

Direct listing of Indian firms on IFSC bourses soon, says FM Sitharaman

Indian firms can go for listing on foreign exchanges, IFSC: Sitharaman

Indian banks to witness record profitability in FY24: SBICAPS report

Topics :public sector banks

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story