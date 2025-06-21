Home / Finance / News / Chanda Kochhar once proposed HDFC-ICICI merger, reveals Deepak Parekh

Chanda Kochhar once proposed HDFC-ICICI merger, reveals Deepak Parekh

Before the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger, Chanda Kochhar had pitched an ICICI-HDFC merger, says Deepak Parekh in a rare public disclosure

Deepak Parekh
Deepak Parekh says Chanda Kochhar once suggested merging HDFC with ICICI Bank.
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Deepak Parekh, former Chairman of HDFC, recently disclosed that ICICI Bank's then chief, Chanda Kochhar, had once proposed a merger between HDFC and ICICI Bank—years before HDFC’s merger with its own banking arm.
 
Speaking during an interaction on Kochhar’s YouTube channel, Parekh recounted, “I remember you talking to me once. I remember it very clearly. It's never been talked about in public, but I'm willing to share it now. You said that ICICI started HDFC. 'Why don't you come back home?' That was your offer.”
 
Parekh said he politely declined the offer, saying it would not have been “fair” or “proper with our name and the bank and all.”
 
The much-publicised reverse merger between HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank was finally completed in July 2023. Parekh explained that the merger was largely prompted by regulatory expectations. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had classified non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) like HDFC—then managing assets exceeding ₹5 trillion—as systemically important, crossing the regulatory threshold of ₹50,000 crore.
 
“RBI supported us and they pushed us into it to some extent and they helped us,” Parekh said. However, he clarified there were “no concessions, no relief, no time, nothing.”
 
Reflecting on the final day of the merger, Parekh called it both “a sad day and a happy day.” He added, “It's good for the institution. It's good for the country to have large banks. Look at how large Chinese banks are. We have to be bigger, larger in India.”
 
Parekh believes India must foster consolidation in the banking sector to build globally competitive institutions. “Banks in India must grow through acquisitions,” he stressed.
 
On the broader economy, Parekh flagged ongoing global uncertainty in supply chains, trade policy, and export dynamics as major worries for top CEOs.
 
He also expressed concerns about the insurance sector, calling it the “least understood product” in India. He further criticised “mis-selling by banks” driven by high upfront commissions. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Yes Bank extends CEO's tenure by 6 months: Move to help SMBC steer strategy

CBDT acts against non-filers with foreign income, assets worth ₹29,000 cr

Make GST registration easier using tech, risk-based parameters: FM to CBIC

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases to below 3% in May

'Front-loaded' repo rate cut meant to spur demand, show MPC meeting minutes

Topics :Deepak ParekhHDFCICICIBank mergersChanda KochharBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story