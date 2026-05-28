MFIs recalibrate growth strategy, expand non-microfinance portfolios

"It's not that the MFI as a segment will grow at a slower pace. Overall, we will see that despite 6-8 per cent customers moving out of MFI into retail, MFI will grow at 10-12 per cent. For the former category, we will take at least 2x to 3x exposure compared to MFI. That gives us the balance 10-12 per cent growth… where, overall, we fit it in 20-25 per cent range," said Nilesh Dalvi, chief financial officer, CreditAccess Grameen, on the post-earnings analysts’ call.