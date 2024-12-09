Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Microfinance loan book shrinks by 3.7% sequentially to Rs 4.08 trn in Sep

Microfinance loan book shrinks by 3.7% sequentially to Rs 4.08 trn in Sep

However, the GLP grew by 8.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4.08 trillion in September 2024, up from Rs 3.76 trillion in September 2023

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of
The share of bad loans—loans overdue for 91–180 days—rose to 1.9 per cent in September 2024 from 1.2 per cent in June 2024 and 1.0 per cent a year ago
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 7:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The gross loan portfolio (GLP) of microfinance institutions (MFIs) shrunk by 3.86 per cent sequentially to Rs 4.08 trillion in September from Rs 4.24 trillion in June as lenders slammed brakes on disbursements to contain stress and resorted to tight underwriting.
 
However, the GLP grew by 8.5 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis over Rs 3.76 trillion in September 2023, according to Micro Finance Institution Network (MFIN) data, which covers a range of lenders, including banks, NBFC-MFIs and small finance banks etc.
 
The portfolio of non-banking financing companies working as MFIs (NBFC-MFIs) stood at Rs 1.4 trillion at the end of September, down from Rs 1.45 trillion in June. However, the portfolio grew by 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y from Rs 1.25 trillion a year ago.
 
The disbursements of MFIs declined sequentially to Rs 68,387 crore in the quarter ended September (Q2FY25) from Rs 76,567 crore in quarter ended June. The disbursements in Q2FY25 were also lower than Rs 76,054 crore in the same quarter of FY24.
 
Alok Misra, chief executive & director, MFIN said, “Considering the ongoing challenges, the industry decided to moderate the disbursement growth, focus on strengthening underwriting as per MFIN guardrails and repayment collections.”
 
The bad loans, share of loans of MFIs which are due for 91-180 days, rose to 1.9 per cent in September from 1.2 per cent in June and 1.0 per cent a year ago.
 
“The credit quality is expected to stabilise in next few months post stronger underwriting, bumper kharif crop and ongoing strong trends in Rabi sowing,” Misra added.

More From This Section

RBI Governor Das meets FM Sitharaman ahead of former's term coming to end

GST officers detect Rs 35,132 cr ITC evasion by over 17k fake firms: Govt

Rupee falls 7 paise to 84.73 against US dollar during early trade

Premium

Fintechs go retro: Companies bet on fixed deposits to boost topline

Key investment destination: FDI inflows in India cross $1 trillion

 
As on September 30, the outstanding borrowings of NBFC-MFIs were Rs 97,315 crore, of which banks contributed 59.8 per cent, followed by 16.9 per cent from non-bank entities.
 
The External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) had 10.1 per cent share, followed by 8.8 per cent from All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs) and 4.5 per cent from other sources, MFIN data showed.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

After Israeli missile, IAF's 'super' Sukhoi-30 to get another major upgrade

58% potential EV buyers discouraged by range anxiety, says report

India calls for stability, unity and territorial integrity of Syria

PKL 2024 live score updates: Haryana vs Telugu Titans at 8 PM; Puneri Paltan vs Delhi at 9 PM

Ek Pahal: UP Police receives 88k emergency calls from good samaritans

Topics :Loan dealsMicrofinancepublic sector banks

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story