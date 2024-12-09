The Indian Air Force's (IAF's) Russian-origin Sukhoi-30 MKI frontline heavy combat aircraft are set to receive significant upgrades, including AESA radars, longer-range weapons, and an electronic warfare suite (EWS), to maintain their air combat capability for another 30 years. While the radar and weapons upgrades were announced earlier, the EWS update was revealed recently. Some of these upgrades have already been tested, and progress is being made on others.

In particular, the recently tested or cleared upgrades will enhance the SU-30 MKI's capability for the suppression or destruction of enemy air defences (SEAD/DEAD) and attacking ground targets in heavily defended areas.

ALSO READ: MoD inks Rs 26,000 crore deal with HAL for 240 Sukhoi engines: Key details The IAF currently operates 259 SU-30 MKI aircraft, most of which were licence-produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). India has paid Russia over $12 billion for these aircraft, which form the backbone of the IAF's combat fleet.

New electronic warfare suite for the SU-30 MKI

On December 3, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced that the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, had accorded acceptance of necessity (AoN) for five capital acquisition proposals amounting to over Rs 21,772 crore, including for the procurement of an EWS for the SU-30 MKI.

While these aircraft already operate with an Israeli self-protection jammer pod, the MoD release said the new system "will enhance the operational capabilities of SU-30 MKI and protect it from enemy radars and related weapon systems" while carrying out missions against enemy targets protected by air defence systems.

AESA radars for the SU-30 MKI

The finishing touches on a major indigenous plan to make the IAF's SU-30 MKI fighter jets significantly more lethal have been completed, a national daily reported in July this year.

To ensure that these frontline jets are capable of combat for another 30 years, the upgrades will include active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars, advanced avionics, longer-range weapons, and multi-sensor fusion.

As of July, the MoD had finalised the draft note for approval by the Prime Minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to upgrade the first batch of 84 jets at an estimated total cost of Rs 63,000 crore, according to the report.

The upgraded jets, called 'Super Sukhois', will rival fifth-generation fighters in capability, minus stealth. They will also support manned-unmanned teaming, working with advanced autonomous drones through artificial intelligence (AI) and data links. The IAF plans to operate these jets until 2055, the report said.

ALSO READ: No Indian radar, Astra missile on Navy's Rafale-M jets? Here's what we know The upgrade project will reportedly equip the Su-30 MKIs with indigenous 'Virupaksha' AESA radars, increasing the detection range for enemy platforms by 1.5 to 1.7 times compared to the current Russian radars.

This enhancement will allow the jets to carry longer-range weapons, including the under-development Astra-3 air-to-air missile, which will have a beyond-visual-range capability of 350 kilometres (km).

All the 84 Su-30 MKIs will be upgraded by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) over approximately 15 years. Following the CCS approval, development and flight-testing will take seven years, after which the jets will be progressively upgraded and inducted in batches.

ALSO READ: IIT Kanpur develops revolutionary tech to make aircraft invisible to radar In 15 years, India is also expected to have its own fifth-generation stealth fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), featuring cutting-edge technologies. These advanced technologies will reportedly be integrated into the next batch of Sukhois slated for upgrades following the first 84 jets.

New and lethal air-to-surface missiles for the SU-30 MKI

Although the 'Super Sukhoi' upgrade programme involves a lengthy lead time, substantial additions have already been made to the SU-30 MKI arsenal this year.

In May this year, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested the RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from the SU-30 MKI platform. The flight-test met all objectives, validating the propulsion system and control and guidance algorithm, according to an MoD release.

The RudraM-II is an indigenously developed, solid-propelled air-launched missile system designed for an air-to-surface role, capable of neutralising various enemy assets. It incorporates advanced indigenous technologies developed by multiple DRDO laboratories.

The RudraM-II is classified as an anti-radiation supersonic missile, designed to target enemy ground radars and communication stations during SEAD missions. The mark-1 version of the missile was tested four years ago by the SU-30 MKI.

In April, the IAF reportedly test-fired an Israeli quasi-ballistic missile, called ROCKS, from the SU-30 MKI, in a successful test that marked a significant increase in the IAF's ability to target deep inside enemy territory without even crossing its own airspace.

The missile, classified as a next-generation extended stand-off air-to-surface weapon, has been developed and manufactured by Israeli defence company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The missile, tailored to meet India's specific requirements, is a derivative of the Sparrow series of air-launched ballistic missile targets and integrates advanced capabilities from Israel's SPICE air-to-surface weapons series. Interestingly, it was also employed by the Israeli military in April to strike an S-300 air defence battery in Iran.

The missile's reliance on several India-sourced components has prompted the IAF to reportedly explore the possibility of placing a larger order as part of the Atmanirbhar initiative. The IAF is also pushing for the missiles to be entirely manufactured within India, added the report.

ALSO READ: India tests hypersonic missile: Similar US, China, Russia weapons explained The missile is a quasi-ballistic weapon with a range of less than 300 km. Unlike regular air-to-ground systems, its quasi-ballistic nature allows the pilot to adjust its trajectory, enabling horizontal or vertical flight paths. It is designed to target high-value stationary and relocatable assets, both above ground and underground, as well as heavily fortified installations, with precise accuracy in GPS-denied environments.

The ballistic nature of its flight provides high velocity during the terminal phase, aiding deeper penetration into targets. Its stand-off capability reportedly enables it to neutralise advanced enemy air defence systems. The missile operates autonomously and can be launched from an extended range, beyond heavily defended surface-to-air threat zones.

With this upgrade, the Su-30MKI fleet will be equipped with two major missiles: the newly integrated system and the air-to-surface variant of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. Currently, 40 Sukhoi fighters have been modified to carry the BrahMos missile for precision air-to-ground strikes.