Monetary policy and rate transmission are asymmetric says SBI report

In comparison, the shorter tenure - 3-year AAA corporate bond has seen a 31 basis points decline in spread as the market is unlikely to have factored in adequate risk premium

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
The impact of the monetary policy and rate transmission has been asymmetric across the debt market in the country, according to a report by the State Bank of India.

According to the report, a 1 per cent increase in repo rate has resulted in only a 2 to 3 basis points increase in the 10-year AAA corporate bond spread [spread between the 10-year AAA corporate bond and 10-year government securities market], 3 to 4 basis points increase in the 5-year AAA corporate bond spread.

In comparison, the shorter tenure — 3-year AAA corporate bond has seen a 31 basis points decline in spread as the market is unlikely to have factored in adequate risk premium, the report said. As per the analysis by the research team of SBI, it should have been priced 26-43 basis points higher.

“A 1 per cent increase in repo rate increases commercial paper weighted yield by a 120 basis point increase for up to 31-day tenor, by 147 basis points in 31 days to 91 days, 178 basis points in 92 days to 180 days and surprisingly lower at 151 per cent in 181 days to 365 days tenor. Our further estimates suggest that 180-365 days commercial papers are priced exuberantly and are underpriced by up to 90 basis points,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India.

While observing that the credit market and G-sec market move in the same direction due to rate action, monetary policy has asymmetric transmission in Indian financial markets. (End)

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

