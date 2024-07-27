Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

More than 50 mn ITRs filed so far, 8% increase over last year: I-T dept

It further said that Infosys has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted services and the company has assured uninterrupted services during the e-filing peak period

income tax
Over 2.8 mn ITRs were filed on July 26 itself
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 10:22 PM IST
The income tax department on Saturday said more than 50 mn I-T returns have been filed on the e-filing portal, an 8 per cent increase over last year.

It further said that Infosys has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted services and the company has assured uninterrupted services during the e-filing peak period.

"More than 50 mn ITRs for AY 2024-25 have already been received on the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department till 26th of July 2024. This is 8 per cent more than the ITRs filed in the preceding year," the Department posted on X.

Over 2.8 mn ITRs were filed on July 26 itself.

It said Infosys is the technology partner of ITD for operating the e-filing portal. In 2023-24 fiscal, over 86.1 mn ITRs were filed.


First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

