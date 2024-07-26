Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / SAEL Group issues bonds worth $305 million in international markets

SAEL Group issues bonds worth $305 million in international markets

SAEL Group aims to increase the portfolio of solar and waste-to-energy assets to 5 GW by the next two years, its Chief Investment Officer Varun Gupta said

bonds
SAEL Group is an independent green power-producing entity. The company is also into solar module manufacturing.
Press Trust of India New
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 6:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Domestic renewable player SAEL Group on Friday said it has issued green bonds worth $305 million in the international markets.

The bonds have been issued for investors from the US, Europe and several Asian countries, the company said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The $305 million (approximately worth Rs 2,500 crore) green bond was jointly issued by SAEL along with 5 wholly-owned subsidiaries together referred to as 'The Restricted Group'," the statement said.

The proceeds will be used to expand the company's renewable energy portfolio, which currently stands around 4 GW, it added.

SAEL Group aims to increase the portfolio of solar and waste-to-energy assets to 5 GW by the next two years, its Chief Investment Officer Varun Gupta said.

In response to the bonds issues, he said, "The record order book oversubscription for SAEL's debut issuance by more than 6x reaffirms the faith of investors in SAEL's business model and the opportunities presented by renewable industry".

SAEL Group is an independent green power-producing entity. The company is also into solar module manufacturing.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bank of India raises Rs 5,000 crore via 10-year infrastructure bonds

Premium

Rs 32,619 cr and rising: India Inc back with overseas bonds in 2024

L&T Finance planning to resume retail bond issuance in H2FY25: CFO Joshi

World Bank looking to issue first 'drought' bond in next 12-18 months

Govt deposits Rs 92 cr to clear immediate bond interest dues of MTNL

Topics :BondsFundraising

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story