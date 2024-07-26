SAEL Group issues bonds worth $305 million in international markets

Domestic renewable player SAEL Group on Friday said it has issued green bonds worth $305 million in the international markets.

The bonds have been issued for investors from the US, Europe and several Asian countries, the company said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The $305 million (approximately worth Rs 2,500 crore) green bond was jointly issued by SAEL along with 5 wholly-owned subsidiaries together referred to as 'The Restricted Group'," the statement said.

The proceeds will be used to expand the company's renewable energy portfolio, which currently stands around 4 GW, it added.

SAEL Group aims to increase the portfolio of solar and waste-to-energy assets to 5 GW by the next two years, its Chief Investment Officer Varun Gupta said.