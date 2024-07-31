Most fintech, banking apps tap into users' location, other information

More than 70 per cent of the fintech and banking apps, analysed in a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report, have access to important information of users such as their media, storage on communication devices, and can track their location.

Calling them "most sensitive permissions," the report on currency and finance has highlighted that fintech apps often collect personal data, potentially invading users’ privacy.

The recent report for 2023-24, released on Monday, analysed 339 fintech and banking apps listed on Google Play Store.

To mitigate this issue, the store evaluates the data and privacy policies of banks and fintech companies before granting app permissions, the report said.