Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.71 against US dollar during early trade

The rupee rose 2 paise to 83.71 against the US currency in early trade on Wednesday following a marginal dip in the dollar in overseas markets.

At the interbank currency exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.72, 1 paisa higher than the previous day's close.

The domestic unit moved in the tight range of 83.70-83.72 in early trade.

Forex traders said the rise in Brent crude oil prices offset the rupee's gains following the decline in dollar rates overseas.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.19 per cent to 104.36.