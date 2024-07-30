Longer tenure bond yields harden after RBI's FAR securities curb

Yields on longer-tenure government bonds edged higher on Tuesday, following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to withdraw free access to new 14-year and 30-year bonds under the fully accessible route (FAR) for foreign portfolio investors.

Previously, FAR allowed foreign investors unrestricted access to these bonds, but the new measure is expected to redirect inflows towards shorter-term bonds instead.

The yields on the 14-year and 30-year government bonds increased by 3 basis points, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield experienced a 1 basis point rise.

Shrisha Acharya, vice-president at AnandRathi Global Finance, said: “The impact of the notification has been seen today (Tuesday). There was selling in the longer-term (bonds), which was expected. The short-term (bond) didn’t rally much. The yield curve would be on the steepening bias, where shorter-tenure securities will outperform longer-tenure bonds.” He also noted a surge in buying activity “towards the belly of the curve”.