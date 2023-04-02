Home / Finance / News / MPC may raise rate by another 25 bps as inflation woes persist: BS Poll

MPC may raise rate by another 25 bps as inflation woes persist: BS Poll

All eyes on policy stance, pause signal

Manojit Saha Mumbai
Premium
MPC may raise rate by another 25 bps as inflation woes persist: BS Poll

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to increase repo rate for a seventh straight policy review as headline inflation continues to remain above the mandate, a majority of the respondents of a Business Standard Poll said. Eight of the 10 respondents said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was expected to lift the policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.75 per cent in the first bimonthl

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIRBI Policyrepo rateMPC

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI Monetary Policy: Expect 35 bps repo rate hike tomorrow, say experts

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

ATM cassette-swaps to start in June as cash refills go contactless

Fundraising via REITs hits all-time low in FY23 on higher yields on debt

UPI processes 8.7 bln transactions in March, highest ever since inception

Finance ministry to launch three-month campaign to boost micro-insurance

Benchmark G-sec yields close lower at FY23 end vis-a-vis Dec 2022

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story