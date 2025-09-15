Muthoot Finance raises $600 mn via ECB, completes $2 bn GMTN target

Muthoot Finance has raised $600 million through an External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) issuance in the international bond markets.

This marks the fifth and final drawdown under the Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) programme since May 2024, with the company now completing its $2 billion target.

The bonds, rated BB+ by S&P and Ba1 by Moody’s, were priced at 6.37 per cent with a 4.5-year maturity and an average life of four years.

This also represents the company’s first bond issuance since receiving credit rating upgrades from S&P in March 2025 and Moody’s in April 2025.

The proceeds will be used to expand Muthoot’s lending operations across India.