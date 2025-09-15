Home / Finance / News / NPCI proposes UPI-based cash withdrawals with ₹10,000 cap at BC outlets

NPCI proposes UPI-based cash withdrawals with ₹10,000 cap at BC outlets

NPCI has sought RBI approval to enable UPI-based cash withdrawals of up to ₹10,000 at business correspondent outlets, expanding beyond ATMs and select merchants

NPCI, payment systems, UPI transactions, Unified Payments Interface, Reserve Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India
NPCI has approached RBI to permit UPI-based cash withdrawals of up to ₹10,000 per transaction at business correspondent outlets, expanding beyond ATMs and select merchants.
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
People may soon be able to withdraw cash using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at more than two million business correspondent (BC) outlets across India, The Economic Times reported on Monday. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has reportedly approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for approval to expand the facility.
 
At present, UPI-based withdrawals are available only at select ATMs and a limited set of merchants. The current cap is ₹1,000 per transaction in towns and cities and ₹2,000 in rural areas. Under the proposed plan, BCs will be able to disburse up to ₹10,000 per transaction, the report said.
 

What are business correspondents (BCs)?

Business correspondents are local agents who provide basic banking services in areas with limited branch and ATM presence. BCs can be shopkeepers, non-profits, or even individuals.
 
Customers already use them to withdraw cash through debit cards or Aadhaar-based biometric authentication. If UPI-based QR codes are introduced, customers would scan the code using any UPI app on their phones, authorise the debit, and collect cash from the BC.  ALSO READ: ITR deadline today: Checklist to stay penalty-free and claim deductions 

Convenience vs security

The new system could benefit customers who face difficulties with fingerprint authentication or are wary of using physical debit cards. However, concerns have also been raised over security. In past cases, BCs have been caught in the trail of stolen or laundered money routed through multiple accounts.
 
Since UPI withdrawals would not require the account holder’s physical presence, experts have warned that the risk of misuse could rise.
 

Govt targets 1 billion daily UPI transactions

UPI now accounts for about 85 per cent of all digital payments in India and nearly half of global real-time digital transactions. On August 2, daily transactions crossed 707 million, the highest ever recorded. In July, the platform processed 19.5 billion transactions worth over ₹25 trillion.  
 
The government has set a target of one billion daily transactions, which NPCI expects to achieve next year at the current pace of growth.
 
For now, the UPI-based cash withdrawal proposal is at the planning stage, with NPCI awaiting RBI’s decision.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Banks step up focus on fee-based income; treasury gains come under pressure

Premium

Fintechs offer secured lending with instant loans against mutual funds

PSBs must emerge as global champions in Viksit Bharat 2047 vision: DFS Secy

India home prices to soar in 2025 as affordable housing deficit grows

Corporate bond primary market shows revival after two-month slowdown

Topics :UPI transactionsUPINPCI

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story