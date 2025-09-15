Firstsource Solutions appoints Kumaran Shanmuhan as Chief Strategy Officer

Firstsource Solutions, a provider of business process management services, on Monday named Kumaran Shanmuhan as the Chief Strategy Officer, with immediate effect.
The appointment is a step in advancing Firstsource's 'UnBPO vision', which the company described as transformative reimagining of outsourcing driven by expertise, technology, and outcome-oriented solutions.
Announcing the appointment of Shanmuhan as the Chief Strategy Officer, a release by Firstsource, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, said he will spearhead the strategic consolidation of hyper-personalised solutions, AI-driven operations, domain expertise, and a partnership-first mindset, in line with a market strategy that amplifies momentum, accelerates growth, and maximises value.
"As the industry undergoes a fundamental shift from labour arbitrage to technology-driven, outcome-focused solutions, having a clear and bold strategy is critical to staying ahead of disruption," Ritesh Idnani, Managing Director and CEO, Firstsource said, and added Shanmuhan's expertise in enterprise AI strategy, platform commercialisation, and business transformation positions him to lead the strategic agenda.
Shanmuhan has more than two decades of strategic leadership in technology, operations, and business transformation, with expertise in building and scaling consulting, product, platform, and go-to-market functions for software as a service and AI companies.
"The UnBPO approach is about challenging legacy thinking and delivering agile, tech-led solutions that create disproportionate value. I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams and partners to drive sustained growth and meaningful impact for our clients," Shanmuhan said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app