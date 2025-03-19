Nabard, Sidbi raise Rs 14K cr amid demand for short to medium tenor bonds

Major state-owned issuers, including the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi), tapped the domestic debt capital market on Wednesday to raise Rs 14,000 crore through bonds with medium to short tenors.

This marks a shift from their usual preference for long-tenor bonds, as an oversupply of such bonds has driven yields higher.

Additionally, expectations of successive rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in April and June have prompted issuers to opt for shorter tenures, anticipating that borrowing long-term will be more cost-effective once yields on longer-tenor bonds decline after the rate cuts, said market participants.

While Nabard on Wednesday raised Rs 7,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.48 per cent through bonds maturing in about 3.5 years, Sidbi raised Rs 6,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.39 per cent through bonds maturing in five years, sources said. Interestingly, the issuers successfully raised the full amount they had planned, unlike earlier instances when they had to settle for a lower amount in long-term bonds due to yield pressures. Meanwhile, state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) raised Rs 1,247 crore at a cut-off yield of 8.40 per cent through perpetual bonds, which have a call option in 10 years. Ireda was looking to raise Rs 2,000 crore but retained Rs 1,247 crore, sources said.

Earlier this week, REC raised Rs 3,000 crore through about three-year bonds at a cut-off yield of 7.44 per cent. Additionally, it raised Rs 2,780 crore at a coupon rate of 7.32 per cent through long-term bonds maturing in nine years and 11 months. “Given the expectations of rate cuts in April and June, issuers are adjusting their strategies. Rather than locking in long-term bonds, many are opting for short- to medium-term bonds despite the elevated cost. This aligns with investor preferences, as demand has shifted toward the three- to five-year segment, where traders and mutual funds see better tactical opportunities,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner at Rockfort Fincap LLP.

“Despite tight liquidity, AAA-rated public sector undertakings (PSUs) continue to attract strong interest. Mutual funds and traders are accumulating these bonds, anticipating potential capital gains if rates decline next financial year. Even in the private sector, large investors—including mutual funds—are stepping in as anchor buyers for select issuances,” he said. The RBI’s rate-setting body cut policy rates by 25 basis points in February, and the market expects at least two more rate cuts in the April and June policy meetings, driven by the latest inflation print falling below 4 per cent and the need for a monetary push to support economic growth.