NaBFID plans to raise nearly Rs 40,000 crore through bonds in H2FY25

National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is looking to raise about Rs 40,000 crore through market borrowing (10-20 year paper) in the second half ending March 2025 (FY25). Its market borrowings were approximately Rs 9,000 crore in the first half ended September 2024 (H1FY25).

Rajkiran Rai G, managing director, NaBFID, told Business Standard that the institution expects to benefit from a softening yield on market borrowings due to improved liquidity and a change in the monetary policy stance by the Reserve Bank of India. There are also prospects of further cuts in policy rates in developed markets.

The planned fundraise in H2FY25 is pegged at Rs 55,000 crore. Much of the borrowing will be from the market through long-term bonds (10-20 years maturity) to match funding requirements for infrastructure projects, he added.

In the first half, the government-owned institution issued non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating Rs 8,190.80 crore, of which NCDs of Rs 5,000 crore had a tenor of 10 years with a coupon of 7.43 per cent, and NCDs of Rs 3,910.80 crore had a tenor of 20 years with a coupon of 7.36 per cent. It also accessed bank loans worth Rs 2,758 crore in April-September 2024.

The financial institution is also looking to raise funds from multilateral agencies and is preparing for ratings to facilitate international market fundraises. The global market fundraise may occur early next financial year, Rai said.

Turning to business in the first half, he noted that while sanctions were on track, disbursements were behind target, particularly in road projects. The renewable energy segment saw a steady rise with proposals for hybrid projects that combine solar, wind, and battery storage capacities.

More From This Section

Loan sanctions stood at Rs 30,855 crore, with disbursements at Rs 14,510 crore in H1FY25. Outstanding loans rose to Rs 47,576 crore from Rs 35,342 crore in March 2024 and Rs 15,334 crore in September 2023.

Capital expenditure is expected to gather pace in the second half, given the planned investment flows in infrastructure. With enhanced credit offtake from sanctioned credit, the loan book is estimated to reach close to Rs 1 trillion by the end of March 2025, Rai said.

Net profit rose to Rs 976.95 crore in H1FY25 from Rs 782.37 crore in H1FY24. Total income more than doubled to Rs 2,328.64 crore in H1FY25 from Rs 1,045.84 crore in H1FY24.

NaBFID had entered into a rupee interest rate swap with a notional amount of Rs 24,500 crore against underlying financial instruments. The notional value of derivatives increased to Rs 28,000 crore as of September 30, 2024, according to a filing with the BSE.