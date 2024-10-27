Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Shaktikanta Das receives A+ grade in the central bank report cards 2024

Shaktikanta Das receives A+ grade in the central bank report cards 2024

RBI Governor Das gets the A+ grade for second consecutive year; key areas, including inflation control and economic growth targets, evaluated

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor
Governor Das is credited with many achievements, particularly how he navigated the pandemic challenge and then the war in Europe amid global central banks’ increasing interest rates | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das received an A+ grade in the Central Bank Report Cards 2024 for the second consecutive year.
 
The award was presented by Global Finance in Washington, D.C. Grades were assigned on an “A+” to “F” scale, evaluating success in key areas like inflation control, economic growth targets, currency stability, and interest rate management.
 
An “A” reflects outstanding performance, while an “F” indicates a clear failure.
 
Since 1994, Global Finance has published the Central Bank Report Cards annually, grading central bank governors from nearly 100 key countries, territories, and regions, including the European Union and various central banks in the Caribbean and Africa.
 
Governor Das is credited with many achievements, particularly how he navigated the pandemic challenge and then the war in Europe amid global central banks’ increasing interest rates. During his tenure, the banking sector has become resilient, improving profitability and maintaining healthy capital.
 
During his tenure, India's foreign exchange reserve has so far expanded by $311 billion. During the tenure of the past five governors, the total reserves expanded the most, followed by $200 billion expansion witnessed during the tenure of Dr YV Reddy. During 2024 (up to October 11), India's reserves saw a net increase of $68 billion, positioning the country as the second-largest accumulator of foreign reserves, behind only China, among major reserve-holding nations. These reserves are sufficient to cover 11.8 months of imports and exceed 101 per cent of the country's total external debt as of June 2024. 
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Inflation to moderate from 4th quarter but global conflicts pose risks: Das

Cryptocurrencies huge risks to financial stability, says RBI Guv Das

Boosting macro fundamentals best defense against global risks: RBI Dy Guv

Govt bond yields seen hardening after RBI governor ruled out a rate cut

Over-reliance on AI poses financial stability risks: RBI Governor Das

Topics :Shaktikanta DasRBI Governorglobal central banks

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story