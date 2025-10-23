NBFCs, fintechs expand micro loans as regulator steps up scrutiny

While the overall indebtedness of micro borrowers is under control since the introduction of guardrails last year by the Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN), a self-regulatory organisation (SRO), non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and fintechs are now increasing lending to these bottom-of-the-pyramid segments — a development that is being closely monitored by the regulator.

Banks’ reluctance hits MFI portfolios and borrower base

With banks turning reluctant to extend loans to microfinance institutions (MFIs), the overall loan portfolio of these lenders has fallen 22 per cent since 2024, resulting in nearly 4 lakh borrowers moving out of formal finance.

Following the introduction of the third set of guardrails, which came into effect on 1 April this year, the number of micro lenders per borrower was capped at three by MFIN.

Data compiled by MFIN from CRIF High Mark showed that 88.7 per cent of micro borrowers had two or fewer lenders, and only 6.7 per cent had three lenders. Earlier, there were instances of five or more lenders per borrower. The data also showed that 73 per cent of clients have less than Rs 60,000 in loans outstanding, 20.3 per cent between Rs 60,000 and Rs 1.2 lakh, and 5.7 per cent between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 2 lakh. NBFCs, fintechs step in as MFI cap creates a lending gap However, following the imposition of the borrower cap — which was applicable only to MFIs — NBFCs and fintechs saw an opportunity and entered the segment to fill the gap. This has raised concerns because it is not mandatory for these entities to follow SRO rules for microfinance institutions, including household income assessment. This could again lead to an increase in borrower indebtedness.

MFIN is planning to take up the issue with the regulator, pointing out that other types of lenders are entering the segment without adhering to the guardrails. “Not having access to a robust KYC is also a policy issue as voter ID is not foolproof and can lead to over-indebtedness despite all precautions in underwriting,” said a source. Regulator wary of rising borrower stress, funding slowdown An increase in borrower indebtedness was one of the reasons the regulator imposed business restrictions on two micro lenders last year. The ban was subsequently lifted. A microfinance loan is defined as a collateral-free loan to a household with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh.