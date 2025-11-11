Home / Finance / News / Nine states raise ₹15,560 cr at weekly auction, lower than notified amount

Nine states raise ₹15,560 cr at weekly auction, lower than notified amount

After Maharashtra last week, Tamil Nadu rejects bids for 15-year paper

Nine states raise ₹15,560 cr at weekly auction, lower than notified amount
premium
Anjali Kumari
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nine states raised Rs 15,560 crore at the weekly bond auction on Tuesday, lower than the notified amount of Rs 16,560 crore. Tamil Nadu did not accept any bids for its 15-year bond. Last week, Maharashtra had rejected all bids for the reissue of its 2050 and 2055 bonds, each worth Rs 1,000 crore.
 
The borrowed amount was significantly less than Rs 25,960 crore indicated in the borrowing calendar.
 
In Q3FY26, states have indicated plans to raise Rs 2.82 trillion through market borrowings, of which they have so far raised Rs 84,170 crore. In Q2FY26, states had indicated borrowings of Rs 2.87 trillion but eventually raised Rs 3 trillion.
 
No state issued 10-year securities this week. Only Uttar Pradesh raised funds through an 11-year paper, which settled at a yield of 7.24 per cent compared with a 7.14 per cent yield on Tamil Nadu’s 10-year paper last week.
 
Meanwhile, the 10-year government yield, which had risen towards the end of October and early November 2025, has since eased to 6.49 per cent. The yield spread between state development loans (SDLs) and the 10-year government security (G-sec) narrowed to 61 basis points last week, from 69 basis points at the end of the previous month.
 
“State-wise data show that Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have substantially increased their borrowing programme this year. In contrast, states like Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Karnataka have reduced their reliance on market borrowings so far in FYTD26,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.
 
States primarily borrowed through long-term securities this week, with yields at the ultra-long end of the curve easing slightly compared with last week.
 
“Both the amount and tenure are reduced in the current quarter,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “We expect that states will end up borrowing less than the indicated amount in this quarter,” the person added.
 
Cumulatively, in FYTD26 (from April 3 to November 11, 2025), states have borrowed Rs 5.85 trillion, accounting for 69.5 per cent of the planned amount till Q3. This is significantly higher than Rs 4.85 trillion borrowed during the same period last year.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

RBI recognises SRPA as self-regulatory body for payment system operators

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt's growing microfinance kitty at ₹32,500 crore

Premium

Festivals, GST rejig boost average credit card spending by 15%: RBI data

Premium

Card payments get a tech lift as fintechs expand device tokenisation

Premium

Bond yields steady as cut-off yield on 10-year bond in line with forecast

Topics :MaharashtraTamil NaduBond auction

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story