Nine states raise ₹15,560 cr at weekly auction, lower than notified amount

Nine states raised Rs 15,560 crore at the weekly bond auction on Tuesday, lower than the notified amount of Rs 16,560 crore. Tamil Nadu did not accept any bids for its 15-year bond. Last week, Maharashtra had rejected all bids for the reissue of its 2050 and 2055 bonds, each worth Rs 1,000 crore.

The borrowed amount was significantly less than Rs 25,960 crore indicated in the borrowing calendar.

In Q3FY26, states have indicated plans to raise Rs 2.82 trillion through market borrowings, of which they have so far raised Rs 84,170 crore. In Q2FY26, states had indicated borrowings of Rs 2.87 trillion but eventually raised Rs 3 trillion.

No state issued 10-year securities this week. Only Uttar Pradesh raised funds through an 11-year paper, which settled at a yield of 7.24 per cent compared with a 7.14 per cent yield on Tamil Nadu’s 10-year paper last week. Meanwhile, the 10-year government yield, which had risen towards the end of October and early November 2025, has since eased to 6.49 per cent. The yield spread between state development loans (SDLs) and the 10-year government security (G-sec) narrowed to 61 basis points last week, from 69 basis points at the end of the previous month. “State-wise data show that Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have substantially increased their borrowing programme this year. In contrast, states like Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Karnataka have reduced their reliance on market borrowings so far in FYTD26,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.