FM Sitharaman to embark on six-day visit to Spain, Portugal and Brazil

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on a six-day official visit to Spain, Portugal and Brazil from June 30-July 5.

The FM would attend the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) organised by the United Nations and deliver a statement on behalf of India, according to a statement by the finance ministry.

Sitharaman would meet senior ministers from Germany, Peru and New Zealand, and President, European Investment Bank, on the sidelines of the conference.

The minister would participate and deliver a keynote address at the International Business Forum Leadership Summit on “From FFD4 Outcome to Implementation: Unlocking the Potential of Private Capital for Sustainable Development”, in Seville, Spain.