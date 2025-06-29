Home / Finance / News / Credit growth may remain subdued despite 100 bps policy repo rate cut

Credit growth may remain subdued despite 100 bps policy repo rate cut

Banks maintain credit growth guidance at 11-13 per cent and await CRR reduction and festival season before revising projections

Over a week after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted persistent gap in deposit and credit growth in a meeting with CEOs of public and private sector banks, two state-run lenders — Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Bank of Maharas

The finance ministry, in an interaction with public sector banks on Friday, emphasised the need to improve loan flows following the interest rate reduction by the central bank in quick succession. | Representative Picture
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Even after a cumulative 100 basis points cut in the policy repo rate between February and June by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks are maintaining their credit growth guidance at 11–13 per cent and deposit growth at 9–10 per cent for the current financial year (FY26), similar to the previous year.
 
Banks await the reduction in the cash reserve ratio (CRR), which comes in phases starting from the fortnight beginning September 6, and the festive season loan demand, to assess whether there is a need to revise the loan growth projection upward.
 
Bank officials cited subdued loan demand and challenges in retail deposit mobilisation—particularly in the first quarter—as key reasons for sticking to their growth projections. They expect only a marginal improvement in credit demand—by 1–2 basis points—once CRR cuts and festive spending begin in September.
 
“There is no revision in credit and deposit growth guidance as market conditions remain uncertain. We will assess how the cut in CRR (cash reserve ratio) will pan out and liquidity conditions. For the first quarter, credit demand is expected to be sluggish. Once CRR cut starts in September alongside the festival season, we may see credit demand improving by 1–2 bps,” said a senior official at a state-owned bank.
 
The finance ministry, in an interaction with public sector banks on Friday, emphasised the need to improve loan flows following the interest rate reduction by the central bank in quick succession.
 
Credit growth is expected to remain soft due to lower demand for unsecured loans and mortgages, alongside cautious lending to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), even though the RBI has eased some norms. Bankers believe stress in the microfinance sector may begin to normalise from September, potentially supporting a credit pick-up. 
 
According to RBI data, bank credit growth was 9.7 per cent as of June 13, 2025, significantly down from 19.78 per cent a year earlier. For FY25, loan growth stood at 11 per cent and deposit growth at 10.3 per cent, down from 20.2 per cent and 13.5 per cent, respectively, in FY24. While the RBI has been cutting rates since February and keeping liquidity in surplus to aid transmission, the impact on banks has been uneven. Public sector banks, with 30–40 per cent of their loans linked to external benchmarks, have seen lending rates drop quickly, while deposit rates have been slower to adjust due to intense competition for retail deposits.
 
From September onwards, credit demand is expected to improve with the start of the festival season and a phased reduction in CRR—cut by 25 basis points in four tranches between September and November. According to a State Bank of India report, CRR cuts could unlock lendable resources, enabling an additional 1.4–1.5 per cent credit growth and boosting overall liquidity.
 
“Given that the reductions in CRR will also be implemented in a phased manner starting from September this year, it also gives lenders a cushion to draw a fine balance between liquidity and growth,” said a senior banking official with another public sector bank.
 
Broader macroeconomic headwinds—such as global geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over US tariffs—continue to dampen private capital expenditure and wholesale credit demand. Additionally, the pullback in personal loans, particularly small-ticket unsecured lending, has weighed on consumption-driven credit growth.
 
“Credit growth will improve, but it will happen with a lag. It will not just bounce back with rate cuts and CRR cuts. The credit growth is dependent more on underlying economic activities, which have been slowed down over the past 2–3 years due to tightening from the regulator,” said a senior banking official at a private sector bank.
 
As per RBI data, retail loan growth slowed to 11.9 per cent between April 2024 and April 2025, down from 26.7 per cent in the previous year. The number of active microfinance loans also declined from 16.1 crore in March 2024 to 14 crore in March 2025. The proportion of borrowers associated with five or more lenders dropped to 4.9 per cent, from 9.7 per cent a year earlier, indicating greater prudence and consolidation in the sector.

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

